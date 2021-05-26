Rs 10,000 from salaries of ministers will be contributed to CMDRF every month: CM Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Excise Minister MV Govindan clarified the state government's policy on opening bars in the state. "The decision on whether or not to open beverage outlets is not based on the government's position. This is because of the lockdown. The government wants to open the outlets," the minister said during an interview given to Kaumudy TV. — "The loss incurred in a single month is more than a thousand crores of rupees. We all want the outlets to be opened. Both the government and the department want the same. It does not depend on us. It depends on the pandemic situation. In this case, if alcohol is handled in any other way, we will face a great deal of criticism from the public. However, on the other hand, there are cases where people die after consuming sanitizer," the minister said.