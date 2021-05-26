Cancel
Rs 10,000 from salaries of ministers will be contributed to CMDRF every month: CM Vijayan

By Kerala Kaumudi
keralakaumudi.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that a decision was taken to contribute Rs 10,000 per month from the salaries of ministers to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund for one year. The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting held today. Members of the first Pinarayi cabinet also participated in the vaccine challenge. — The CM also said that there should be no delay in the distribution of relief funds from the CMDRF. He also directed that there should be no lapse at the official level in this regard. "The previous government adopted the method of implementing the promises made to the people in the manifesto and putting the progress before the people every year. This government will continue in the same manner", he said.

keralakaumudi.com
Pinarayi Vijayan
#Thiruvananthapuram#Government Ministers#Cabinet Ministers#Chief Minister#Government Information#State Funds#Cmdrf#Salaries#Thiruvananthapuram#Relief Funds#Covid Patients#Progress#Today#Incorrect Information#Accurate Understanding
