'No fundamental right absolute': Centre responds to WhatsApp

May 27—The Centre on Wednesday clarified that the normal functioning of Whatsapp will not be impacted because of the measures the information technology ministry proposes to take if the platform does not comply with the new rules where the Centre wants the first originator of a message to be identified if required. The ministry specifically mentioned WhatsApp as it moved the Delhi high court and challenged the Centre's new rules, stating that this violates the right to privacy and the company's end-to-end encryption policy. The government said this last-minute challenge was clear defiance.