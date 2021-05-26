Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

'No fundamental right absolute': Centre responds to WhatsApp

By Keralakaumudi Daily
keralakaumudi.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday said it respects the right to privacy and the requirement of tracing origin of flagged messages under the new IT rules is for prevention and investigation of "very serious offences" related to the sovereignty of India or public order. — In a statement, the IT Ministry termed WhatsApp's last moment challenge to the intermediary guidelines as an unfortunate attempt to prevent norms from coming into effect.

keralakaumudi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Rape#New Delhi#Social Norms#Social Order#Digital Privacy#State#Centre#The Delhi High Court#Encrypted Messages#Public Order#Social Media Firms#National Security#Privacy Protections#Uk#Guidelines#Ministry#Foreign States#Origin#Incitement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Security
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Technology
News Break
Sex Crimes
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Internet
Place
New Delhi, IN
Related
TechnologyPublic Radio International PRI

WhatsApp sues Indian government

WhatsApp says India’s new internet laws are unconstitutional and encroach on people's privacy. The new measures force WhatsApp to make messages on the platform traceable. Host Carol Hills speaks with Nikhil Pahwa, a New Delhi-based digital rights activist, and founder of the news site MediaNama.
Sex Crimestribuneledgernews.com

WhatsApp users in India won't be affected, says Centre amid legal battle over privacy

May 27—The Centre on Wednesday clarified that the normal functioning of Whatsapp will not be impacted because of the measures the information technology ministry proposes to take if the platform does not comply with the new rules where the Centre wants the first originator of a message to be identified if required. The ministry specifically mentioned WhatsApp as it moved the Delhi high court and challenged the Centre's new rules, stating that this violates the right to privacy and the company's end-to-end encryption policy. The government said this last-minute challenge was clear defiance.
Internetinterviewtimes.net

Whatsapp Moves Delhi HC Against Centre’s New Social Media Rule

Messaging platform WhatsApp has reportedly filed a complaint against the government of India in Delhi, in an attempt to prevent the new Information Technology (IT) regulations from being enforced. According to the report, the regulations come into force which is said to compel Facebook-owned Whatsapp to break encryption or privacy...
Internetnationalcybersecuritynews.today

India warns Twitter to comply with new IT rules | #socialmedia

India on Saturday issued “one last notice” to Twitter to comply with new IT regulations that the social media giant says threaten privacy guarantees. Digital rights activists say New Delhi’s latest rules could be used by the government to identify authors of critical posts on social media sites. But the...
Worldjurist.org

Europe rights court finds UK’s GCHQ in breach of fundamental rights

The European Court of Human rights ruled Tuesday that Britain’s GCHQ secret service violated the Article 8 right to privacy and Article 10 right to freedom of expression by obtaining communications data from communications service providers. The ruling comes following the complaints of journalists and human rights organizations over the...
Worldupdatenews360.com

WhatsApp indulging in anti-user practices, Centre tells Delhi Court

The Centre on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that instant messaging application WhatsApp is ”indulging in anti-user practices by obtaining ‘trick consent’ from users for its updated privacy policy.”. The Centre further alleged that WhatsApp went ahead with its revised privacy policy and does not comply with the new...
Retailchatbotsjournal.com

Create WhatsApp Chatbot

Since you’re here, it means that you have understood that you need to engage your customers over the channel they are most comfortable using. Kudos to you!. You know that your customers are rather active over WhatsApp. Now, you have two questions on your mind. Can you engage customers over...
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

"Privacy Is The Fundamental Pillar of DeFi" - Justin Kellison

Ishan Pandey: Hi Justin, welcome to our series “Behind the Startup.” Please tell us about yourself and the story behind Raze Network?. Justin Kellison: Sure. I am Justin Kellison. I have been a contributor in the crypto industry for around 4 years now and have worked with a few multi-million dollar DeFi projects. I have mostly worked on the marketing front and have created exposure and content for the projects I have managed.
Internetshortpedia.com

Govt says Twitter India will face ‘consequences’ if it doesn’t fall in line

The Indian government has given an ultimatum to social media platform Twitter to comply with the newly framed intermediary liability guidelines that came into effect on May 26. The letter from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology states that there will be ‘consequences’ of non-compliance and Twitter India will face withdrawal of exemption from intermediary liability that social media platforms have.
InternetCNET

WhatsApp is adding multidevice support

WhatsApp will let you link four devices to one account, CEO Will Cathcart and Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg told WABetaInfo on Thursday. The feature will enter public beta in the coming months, and could pave the way for iPad support later, Cathcart noted. The Facebook-owned messaging app will still be...
Internetslashdot.org

Twitter Restricts Accounts In India To Comply With Government Legal Request

Twitter disclosed on Monday that it blocked four accounts in India to comply with a new legal request from the Indian government. The American social network disclosed on Lumen Database, a Harvard University project, that it took action on four accounts — including those of hip-hop artist L-Fresh the Lion and singer and song-writer Jazzy B — to comply with a legal request from the Indian government it received over the weekend. The accounts are geo-restricted within India but accessible from outside of the South Asian nation. (As part of their transparency efforts, some companies including Twitter and Google make requests and orders they receive from governments and other entities public on Lumen Database.)
Cell Phonestechgig.com

3 WhatsApp alternative to watchout for

If you are planning to leave WhatsApp and switch to some other alternatives then it is the right time to do so. is facing several security concerns for some time now since the new privacy update of the application is in the news. Facebook-owned WhatsApp was supposed to change the policy implementation but that is not done yet. This is making users switch to other applications.
Internetthedallasnews.net

'Twitter lost BJP's interest; became burden for govt'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Amid the ongoing spat between the Centre and social media platforms regarding the new IT guidelines, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, in its editorial on Monday said microblogging site 'Twitter' has lost the political interest of the BJP and has become a 'burden', which the ruling government wants to throw away.