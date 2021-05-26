Cancel
Projects will now happen without delay

By Kerala Kaumudi
keralakaumudi.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest challenge facing Kerala on the path of development is the slow pace of project implementation. There are mega projects that lie caught in red tapes. The disadvantages of this many. First, it will take a long time for people to benefit from such schemes. Second, the longer the implementation period, the higher the cost. Even if it is a day late, the additional cost is lakhs or crores. All projects, large and small, need to be completed on time for rapid progress.

keralakaumudi.com
Pinarayi Vijayan
Indiakeralakaumudi.com

Unruly scenes witnessed in assembly on statement connecting Pinarayi and Riyas

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Some unruly scenes were witnessed in the assembly on the statement of the opposition connecting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his son-in-law and Minister Mohammed Riyas. Congress MLA K Babu from the opposition spoke connecting between the two. Which father does not want their children to lead a good life, mocked Babu. The MLA from Thripunithura added that he will not blame the chief minister for giving a ministerial berth to Riyas.