Projects will now happen without delay

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that a permanent solution would be worked out in the next five years to resolve issues related to sea incursion and rough sea. The CM also said that initial steps have been taken to prevent sea attacks with the help of KIIFB. — The CM said this after Kundara MLA PC Vishnunath sought notice for an adjournment motion seeking to provide an immediate financial assistance to the coastal dwellers who were in dire straits as severe weather and coastal erosion devastated their lives and livelihood.