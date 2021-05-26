Projects will now happen without delay
The biggest challenge facing Kerala on the path of development is the slow pace of project implementation. There are mega projects that lie caught in red tapes. The disadvantages of this many. First, it will take a long time for people to benefit from such schemes. Second, the longer the implementation period, the higher the cost. Even if it is a day late, the additional cost is lakhs or crores. All projects, large and small, need to be completed on time for rapid progress.keralakaumudi.com