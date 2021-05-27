Greece Won't Scrap AstraZeneca Vaccine Over Blood Clot Death

Cancel
ATHENS – The death of a 63-year-old woman from a blood clot linked to the United Kingdom's AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine, and four other cases, hasn't deterred Greece from continuing its use in the campaign against COVID-19. The National Vaccination Committee said the country's inoculation program dubbed Eleftheria – for Freedom – will proceed without changes to the age limit for using AZ but warned it's risky for women under 50.

