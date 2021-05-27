A giant asteroid passes near Earth … What is in the information?

Since the era of meteorological satellites began in the 1950s, continuous remote sensing instrument improvements have elevated Earth science and have significantly increased available atmospheric observations. Likewise, scientists have made considerable advancements in understanding Earth’s atmosphere, climate, and environment. Furthering growth of atmospheric science within the last 20 years, satellite-based infrared (IR) sounders onboard low Earth orbiting (LEO) satellites have provided high spectral (or hyperspectral) IR radiances. These sounders can determine small differences in reflected IR wavelengths, which help identify different targets of the atmosphere. These data have significantly improved global numerical weather prediction (NWP) modeling and forecasting.