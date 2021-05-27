Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

A giant asteroid passes near Earth … What is in the information?

By Theodore Meeks
aviationanalysis.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US space agency “NASA” revealed that an asteroid larger than the Statue of Liberty is moving across the galaxy at a speed of 61,155 km per hour, and will pass near the Earth on Thursday. According to what was reported in the British newspaper “Daily Star”, the Center for...

www.aviationanalysis.net
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Asteroids#Apollo Asteroid#Other Space#Near Earth Objects#Comets#Space Weather#British#Daily Star#The European Space Agency#The Statue Of Liberty#Kp#Giant Space Rocks#Nasa Data#Diameter#Orbits#Weather Systems#Amur#Terrible Scale#Daily Star#Rare Cases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Science
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Astronomybigislandnow.com

Hawaiʻi Telescope Spots Three Near-Earth Objects

The University of Hawaiʻi Pan-STARRS telescopes on Haleakalā scan the sky every evening for near-Earth objects (NEOs) — asteroids or comets that may come close to, or even hit, Earth in the future. It recently spotted three of them. For a few days each month, the full moon hinders the...
Riverside, CASan Bernardino County Sun

UC Riverside professor helping NASA with missions to Venus

It’s not a nice place to visit and you wouldn’t want to live there. But a UC Riverside professor believes that studying Venus, Earth’s nearest planetary neighbor, is essential to understanding the more than 4,000 planets discovered orbiting other stars and climate change here at home. “Venus is our twin...
Astronomyoverpassesforamerica.com

NASA Just Visited the Solar System’s Biggest Moon

Time on your close-up, Ganymede. On Monday, the NASA spacecraft Juno handed inside 645 miles of Ganymede, the largest of Jupiter’s 79 known moons and certainly the largest moon in the whole photo voltaic system. It was the first up-close examination of Ganymede since an earlier NASA probe, Galileo, handed by in December 2000.
Astronomyastrobiology.com

Did Heat From Impacts On Asteroids Provide The Ingredients For Life On Earth?

The x-axis indicates the elapsed time, with 0 being the time of impact. The y axis shows the differences in temperature from pre-impact onwards. This impact was made by an aluminum projectile with an impact velocity of 4.3km/s. The different colored lines indicate the distance between the point of impact and the thermocouples. The duration is the time that it takes for the maximum temperature to drop by half. The photo shows the impact crater. Thermocouples were embedded in the target. CREDIT Yasui et al. (2021)
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

Do YOU have what it takes? Applications to become the European Space Agency's next astronaut close next week - with people with 'lower limb deficiencies or short stature' encouraged to sign up for future missions to the MOON

The deadline to become the next European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut closes next week, with the succesful candidate likely to travel to the Moon by 2030. A recruitment drive was launched in February with the goal of training a new generation of astronauts from any member nation of the European Space Agency.
AstronomyPhys.org

Rosetta stone eruption on the sun could help explain solar explosions

In a dramatic, multi-staged eruption, the sun has revealed new clues that could help scientists solve the long-standing mystery of what causes the sun's powerful and unpredictable eruptions. Uncovering this fundamental physics could help scientists better predict the eruptions that cause dangerous space weather conditions at Earth. This explosion contained...
AstronomyPosted by
PBS NewsHour

How NASA is hunting for signs of life on Mars

Perseverance, NASA’s latest rover, landed on Mars in February with a mission to answer questions about the past and future of life on the Red Planet. Over the course of that mission — lasting nearly two years, or one Martian year — the rover will conduct research using a range of instruments designed to probe the planet’s landscape for glimpses into its ancient past.
Astronomyastrobiology.com

Evidence For A Sublimated Water Atmosphere On Ganymede From Hubble Space Telescope Observations

Observation of Ganymede’s leading hemisphere. For details on the panels see caption of Figure 3. The estimated surface temperature (142 K) is lower as the albedo is higher. The measured profile of the line ratio is qualitatively similar to the trailing hemisphere but decreases only to ∼1.8 on the disk. The derived column density ratio NH2O/NO2 (bottom) is accordingly lower as expected for the colder surface, if sublimation is the source.
Environmentscitechdaily.com

Geostationary Earth Orbit Hyperspectral Infrared Radiance Data Improves Local Severe Storm Forecasts

Since the era of meteorological satellites began in the 1950s, continuous remote sensing instrument improvements have elevated Earth science and have significantly increased available atmospheric observations. Likewise, scientists have made considerable advancements in understanding Earth’s atmosphere, climate, and environment. Furthering growth of atmospheric science within the last 20 years, satellite-based infrared (IR) sounders onboard low Earth orbiting (LEO) satellites have provided high spectral (or hyperspectral) IR radiances. These sounders can determine small differences in reflected IR wavelengths, which help identify different targets of the atmosphere. These data have significantly improved global numerical weather prediction (NWP) modeling and forecasting.
Astronomythewestonforum.com

Is there life on Saturn’s moon Enceladus?

Fountains of ice particles and water vapor billowing up kilometers from Saturn’s moon Enceladus. According to measurements, these also contain methane. This indicates the possibility of life on the Moon. The most likely explanation for the methane in the springs of water vapor from Saturn’s moon Enceladus is microbes. This...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Un-Earthly Cold: Scientists Create Exotic “Outer Space” Ice

Researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory successfully created amorphous ice, similar to ice in interstellar space and on icy worlds in our solar system. They documented that its disordered atomic behavior is unlike any ice on Earth. The findings could help interpret data from future...
ScienceEarth & Sky

What is Earth’s Ring of Fire?

Most of Earth’s volcanoes and earthquakes are found in regions that skirt the Pacific Ocean, known as the Ring of Fire. It’s not really a ring, though, but more of a horseshoe-shaped swath – 24,900 miles (40,000 km) long – dotted with seismically active locations. If you could view it...
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“An Incredible Mystery” –Colossal Supernova Obscured the Glow of Entire Galaxies

“A billion years ago, something in the whirling darkness of space erupted with a fury that obscured the glow of entire galaxies,” reports Robin Andrews in Quanta after scientists at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics announced the discovery of the most massive star ever known to be destroyed by a supernova explosion that could rewrite the physics of stars, The event challenges existing models of how massive stars die, providing insight into the death of the first stars in the universe.
AstronomyCNET

NASA investigates wild 'Rosetta Stone' explosion on the sun

There's a moody ball of heat at the center of our solar system, and scientists want to know what causes it to erupt on occasion. A "dramatic, multi-staged eruption" is the subject of a new study. NASA is calling it "a solar Rosetta Stone." The eruption is the first of...
Astronomyeppingforestguardian.co.uk

Partial solar eclipse set to delight UK skygazers

A partial solar eclipse is set to grace skies across the UK this week as the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun. On Thursday morning, skygazers will be able to see nearly a third of the Sun being blocked out by the Moon in what is known as an annular eclipse.