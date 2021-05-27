A giant asteroid passes near Earth … What is in the information?

The x-axis indicates the elapsed time, with 0 being the time of impact. The y axis shows the differences in temperature from pre-impact onwards. This impact was made by an aluminum projectile with an impact velocity of 4.3km/s. The different colored lines indicate the distance between the point of impact and the thermocouples. The duration is the time that it takes for the maximum temperature to drop by half. The photo shows the impact crater. Thermocouples were embedded in the target. CREDIT Yasui et al. (2021)