Minneapolis Parks Foundation Announces Monthly Self-Guided Tours for Summer 2021
Minneapolis Parks Foundation recently announced the return of their popular summer series, Walk & Talks, with new online and download-and-go tours monthly through August. This year's self-guided tours will be both online StoryMaps and download-and-go printables so you can enjoy them at a time and pace that's right for you. A new Walk & Talk will be introduced every month through August, starting with the most exciting new destination in Minneapolis: Water Works at Mill Ruins Park.millcitytimes.com