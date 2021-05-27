Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Airbus hikes jet output targets in bet on aviation recovery

By Tim Hepher
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) -Airbus ramped up its jet production targets on Thursday, backing signs of global recovery and strengthening its hand ahead of talks with suppliers about how to share investments needed to lift aviation out of its pandemic doldrums. Shares in the world’s largest planemaker rose more than 6% after...

Guillaume Faury
