Dozens of bales of hay caught fire northeast of La Salle-Peru. Peru Fire Chief Jeff King says when his crews arrived at the fire along North 35th Road just after 8:30 Monday night, they found 32 round bales of hay burning. The bales were stacked in a gravel lot not far from a farm building. King says firefighters had to unroll each bale of hay to put the fire out. Nobody was hurt and there was no structural damage.