Lake View, SC

Wild Gators sweep GSF to reach state final

By jdriggers
SCNow
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE VIEW, S.C. – Kip Herlong made sure all of his assistant coaches – and by extension his players – knew they were supposed to avoid one thing following Wednesday’s 10-2 victory over Green Sea Floyds. “No dogpiles.”. Celebrate the 1A lower state championship? Of course, but the Wild Gators...

scnow.com
Green Sea, SC
Lake View, SC
