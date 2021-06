As the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths decline in India, several states will begin easing lockdown rules from today and allowing more businesses to operate. India reported 100,636 new cases in the 24 hours ending Monday, a sharp dip from the peak of 414,000 infections that were reported in a day last month. The tally of infections now stands at 28.9 million. 2,427 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, and the total fatalities now stand at 349,186, health ministry data showed. Though India did not impose another national lockdown, most states put in place local restrictions...