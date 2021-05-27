School directors reduce mask restrictions
MIFFLINBURG — Facial covering restrictions will ease a bit in time for end-of-school celebrations in the Mifflinburg Area School District. Superintendent Dan Lichtel broached the topic with school directors Tuesday night at the first in-person board meeting with in-person attendance in months. He noted an attestation, or promise the district made to the state to follow all mitigation measures would expire at the end of the current month.www.standard-journal.com