Mifflinburg, PA

School directors reduce mask restrictions

By MATT FARRAND The Standard-Journal
Milton Daily Standard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIFFLINBURG — Facial covering restrictions will ease a bit in time for end-of-school celebrations in the Mifflinburg Area School District. Superintendent Dan Lichtel broached the topic with school directors Tuesday night at the first in-person board meeting with in-person attendance in months. He noted an attestation, or promise the district made to the state to follow all mitigation measures would expire at the end of the current month.

www.standard-journal.com
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
