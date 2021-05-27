Hong Kong's Lived-in Home Prices Within Touching Distance Of Pre-protest Days, Could Set Record Over Next Two Months

Hong Kong's lived-in home prices were within touching distance of pre-protest days and could set a record over the next two months. In a reflection of the upwards trajectory in the city's housing market and economy, the prices of lived-in homes extended a four-month rally in April and were at their highest since July 2019, according to Rating and Valuation Department data released on Thursday. They were also within about 1.5 per cent of a historic high recorded in May 2019, before the anti-government protests kicked off.