Sheetz Kicks Off Summer with New Strawberry & Banana Milkshake Beer
Limited-edition IPA to be available in 489 stores across PA, MD, NC, VA & OH. Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, built even more excitement for the upcoming unofficial start of summer by announcing the release of its largest scale limited-edition craft beer to date: Project I Scream, Brew Scream. Perfect on a hot day or poured over vanilla ice cream, this handcrafted beer is a strawberry and banana milkshake IPA brewed in partnership with Goose Island Beer Company.www.bctv.org