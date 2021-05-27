Cancel
Hong Kong Stocks Slip From Nearly A One-month High, As Tencent Comes Under Further Scrutiny

By South China Morning Post
Street.Com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong stocks slipped at the midday trading break on Thursday from their highest level in nearly a month, as technology giant Tencent Holdings dragged the benchmark lower amid concerns that mainland Chinese regulatory authorities were ramping up a crackdown on fintech companies. The Hang Seng Index slipped by 0.3...

