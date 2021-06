North Carolina state lawmakers are on the verge of passing five different criminal-justice bills, including some inspired by George Floyd’s murder by police in Minnesota. Some top Republicans from both the House of Representatives and the Senate held a press conference alongside police officials and prosecutors Tuesday at the General Assembly. That indicates their bills have broad support on the right and are likely to pass the Republican-controlled legislature. They framed the proposals as striking a balance: supporting good cops by cracking down on the bad cops whose actions harm people’s faith in law enforcement.