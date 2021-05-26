Cancel
Environment

Wilder Weather Wednesday

By Stevie Daniels
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is the day where you need to stay weather aware! The combination of temperatures in the low-90s and dew point values in the upper-60s equals ample instability and lift --priming the region for thunderstorm development today. A line of showers and storms will impact the area from west to east between 2 pm-6 pm with a second wave of rain and storms between 8 pm-12 am ahead of a cold front. The primary hazard will be damaging wind gusts. Quarter-sized hail, periods of heavy rain, and cloud to ground lightning will also be threats to watch out for. There is a small chance of a spin up within a stronger storm, given how unstable the air mass is.

#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Wilder Weather#Low 90s#Dew Point#Wmar 2 News
