Wilder Weather Wednesday

Today is the day where you need to stay weather aware! The combination of temperatures in the low-90s and dew point values in the upper-60s equals ample instability and lift --priming the region for thunderstorm development today. A line of showers and storms will impact the area from west to east between 2 pm-6 pm with a second wave of rain and storms between 8 pm-12 am ahead of a cold front. The primary hazard will be damaging wind gusts. Quarter-sized hail, periods of heavy rain, and cloud to ground lightning will also be threats to watch out for. There is a small chance of a spin up within a stronger storm, given how unstable the air mass is.