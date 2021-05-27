Cancel
Hearing in dispute between Andrea Orcel and Santander to resume on June 17, court says

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) – A court hearing on a high-profile dispute between Santander and Italian banker Andrea Orcel over a withdrawn offer to make him chief executive of the Spanish largest bank more than two years ago will resume on June 17, the Madrid court said on Thursday. The Madrid court...

Andrea Orcel
