Hearing in dispute between Andrea Orcel and Santander to resume on June 17, court says

Delay, cost and unwanted publicity are just three of the many unattractive features of employment litigation. It is no surprise therefore to see a sharp rise in the uptake of judicial mediation as a preferred route to settling workplace disputes. Personnel Today has picked up on this with their article ’10 reasons to consider judicial mediation in an employment tribunal’ highlighting how, at the last count, there is backlog of around 51,000 cases in the tribunal system hence the interest in this alternative resolution procedure. Doubtless the pandemic has hindered the functioning of the tribunal system but, as the article points out, much of that damage has been mitigated by the successful implementation of video hearings. To that end, tribunals are using something called Cloud Video Platform software - very similar to Microsoft Teams and Zoom in the way it works. So how does judicial mediation operate in practice, assuming both parties agree to this process?