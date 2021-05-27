Cancel
Congress & Courts

Moolenaar backs legislation to improve broadband access

By Bradley Massman
bigrapidsnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMECOSTA COUNTY — Congressman John Moolenaar recently signed on as a co-sponsor of the Gigabit Opportunity Act, which would create opportunity zones in low-income rural and urban areas that currently lack the federal minimum broadband service. States would designate the opportunity zones in their state and tax incentives would be...

www.bigrapidsnews.com
