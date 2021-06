When Sir Richard Branson first conceived transforming the former Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas into a Virgin-branded world-class resort, there’s no doubt he wasted no time preparing for its grand opening. Always a showman, he likes to make grand entrances, but has been forced to change his plans a few times because of COVID-19. Now that Vegas is back and action and the new Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is making its big debut, Branson and the rest of the crew are going to hold a massive party this weekend to celebrate the launch of the property. The resort has announced its “Unstoppable Weekend” party, which will feature appearances by Christina Aguilera, DJ Mis Master Mike and even Branson himself.