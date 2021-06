CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after GM Koby Altman’s post-season Cavs press conference. 1. At this point, it doesn’t make sense for the Cavs to change GMs once again. This is not an endorsement of everything done by Koby Altman in his four seasons. But I’m willing to give him a chance to look at the roster he’s assembled and find a way to “start winning some games” as he said at one point in Friday’s press conference.