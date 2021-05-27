Cancel
M Scot Wingo Sells 25,500 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Stock

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

