Short Interest in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Drops By 76.9%

Following are the major micro cap gainers under $10 in the software infrastructure Sector by mid-day session on Tuesday. Keep these stocks on your radar this week. Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) is one of the notable gainers in the software infrastructure Sector as the stock went up 8.85% at $0.64 as of 1:27 PM. The stock has been trading in the range $0.5961 – $0.6882. The stock saw higher than average volume with more than 2.6 Million shares exchanged hands, compared to its average volume of 1.3 Million shares. The stock is trading 67.51% below its 52-week high and 18.51% higher from its 52-week low.