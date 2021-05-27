Short Interest in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Drops By 76.9%
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the April 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.www.modernreaders.com