Short Interest in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Drops By 76.9%

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the April 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

www.modernreaders.com
