Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

