Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.