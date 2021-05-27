Cancel
Cards Manager Shildt Ejected After Reliever Forced To Change Hats

 7 days ago

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt isn't happy that reliever Giovanny Gallegos was forced to change hats. Umpire Joe West ordered Gallegos to change caps after he arrived on the mound in the seventh inning of yesterday's 4-0 home loss to the White Sox. West was told by second-base umpire Dan Bellino that there was a smudge on the brim of Gallegos' cap. Shildt came out of the dugout and offered his hat as a replacement, but West ejected him. Gallegos' hat was sent to MLB headquarters in New York.

