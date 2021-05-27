Cancel
Public Health

‘Breakthrough infections’ extremely rare among vaccinated; studies suggest COVID-19 immunity is long-lasting: Coronavirus update for May 27, 2021

By Evan MacDonald, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows “breakthrough infections” are extremely rare among those who’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what you need to know for Thursday, May 27.

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

Public HealthABC7 Los Angeles

'Breakthrough' COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated remain rare: CDC

WASHINGTON -- U.S. health officials say coronavirus cases in fully vaccinated people remain rare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a report on these "breakthrough" cases through the end of April, when 101 million Americans were fully vaccinated. Of those, about 10,300 breakthrough infections were reported - that's about 1 infection in every 10,000 fully vaccinated people, based on the available data.
ScienceNBC San Diego

Study: COVID-19 Vaccines May Not Offer Same Protection for People With Immune Disorders

Benjamin Street feels as if he has been stripped of the promise that vaccines would protect him -- robbed of the chance to get back to normal life. “[I was] thinking this is really cool, it's going to be great, it's going to work, everyone is going to get it and then we’ll be back to normal,” Street said, recalling what he felt when he heard the vaccine had been approved. “But here we are.”
San Francisco, CAucsf.edu

Global Virus Network analysis suggests measles, polio and tuberculosis vaccines may boost immunity to coronavirus

Members of the Global Virus Network (GVN), a coalition comprised of human and animal virologists from 63 Centers of Excellence and 11 Affiliates in 35 countries, and colleagues today published a perspective proposing that live attenuated vaccines (LAVs), such as those for tuberculosis, measles, and polio, may induce protective innate immunity that mitigate other infectious diseases, triggering the human body’s natural emergency response to infections including COVID-19 as well as future pandemic threats.
Public Healthhealio.com

Breakthrough infections rare among first 101 million fully vaccinated people, CDC finds

CDC investigators identified just 10,262 breakthrough SARS-CoV-2 infections in 46 U.S. states as of April 30, when approximately 101 million Americans had been fully vaccinated, according to results published today in MMWR. “Even though FDA-authorized vaccines are highly effective, breakthrough cases are expected, especially before population immunity reaches sufficient levels...
Public Healthscoopcube.com

Getting COVID-19 After Vaccination Is Extremely Rare, Says CDC!

To combat the pandemic, most countries have opted for a mass vaccination campaign. There are also a variety of vaccines against Covid-19 available. From Pfizer-BioNTech to Moderna to AstraZeneca or even Janssen, many laboratories have decided to develop vaccines in hopes of ending this serious health crisis. As a reminder:...
Minnesota Stateredlakenationnews.com

Minnesota reports COVID-19 breakthrough infections in 0.1% of vaccinated Minnesotans

Coronavirus infections remain rare among Minnesotans fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 2,550 cases reported Tuesday by the state Department of Health. These breakthrough infections represent 0.1% of the nearly 2.3 million people who have been fully vaccinated in Minnesota, indicating to state health officials that the vaccine is protective. Fully vaccinated means that 14 days have elapsed since people received their final shot in the one- or two-dose series.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Immunity After COVID-19 Illness May Last at Least 1 Year

FRIDAY, May 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Long-term data from northern Italy -- an area hit hard during the early days of the pandemic -- suggests that reinfection after recovery from COVID-19 infection is very rare, and immunity in former patients could be long-lasting. "Natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2 appears to...
Public HealthPosted by
Cleveland.com

U.S. infections at lowest levels in 11 months; study finds COVID-19 late in pregnancy could increase risk of stillbirth: Coronavirus update for May 25, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Coronavirus cases across the U.S. have dropped to their lowest levels since June 2020, while a U.K. study found an infection late in pregnancy could increase the risk of a stillbirth or premature birth. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines...
ScienceMedscape News

COVID-19 Immunity Could Last for Years, Studies Say

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Immunity to the novel coronavirus could last for a year — and possibly longer — particularly after COVID-19 vaccination, according to The New York Times . Two recent studies indicate that most people who contracted COVID-19,...
Sciencethepinkreportnews.com

Study shows long-lived immunity after COVID-19

Protective immunity against COVID-19 shown to be robust in a recent study. As new hospital admissions for people with COVID-19 continue to decrease (1), many locations are beginning to ease restrictions and return life to normal. Immunity to COVID-19 has increased due to vaccinations and natural immunity after infection. However, questions remain as to how long either immunity lasts (2).
Saint Louis, MOkjluradio.com

Washington University research indicates COVID-19 immunity may be long lasting

New research coming out of St. Louis indicates COVID-19 immunity may be longer lasting than previously believed. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports researchers at Washington University have been testing bone marrow of a small group of COVID-19 survivors who had mild cases of the virus. Initial results show some participants still had antibody-producing cells in their bone marrow four months later. One researcher told the Dispatch this indicates there’s strong evidence for long-lasting immunity.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

U.S. Blood Supply Is Safe From Coronavirus, Study Finds

TUESDAY, June 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 does not pose a threat to the safety of the United States' blood supply under existing donor screening guidelines, researchers report. For the study, the investigators reviewed the results of tests for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in nearly 18,000 pools of donated...
Pharmaceuticalsdoctorslounge.com

NIH Starts Trial Assessing ‘Mix & Match’ COVID Vaccine Approach

WEDNESDAY, June 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Moderna plus Pfizer? J&J plus Moderna? There's a new clinical trial underway to assess the safety and effectiveness of mixing different types of booster shots in adults who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. "Although the vaccines currently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration offer strong protection against COVID-19, we need to prepare for the possibility of needing booster shots to counter waning immunity and to keep pace with an evolving virus," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH). NIAID is leading the trial.
NFLbiospace.com

COVID-19 News Update: Rare Reinfections, New Trial of Mixed Vaccines and More

A flurry of COVID-19 research news came out today. Here’s a look. A research study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that people who had previously been infected with COVID-19 were 94% less likely to be reinfected than people who were never infected. However, the authors of the study noted that their research finished before the rise of more infectious variants.