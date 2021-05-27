‘Breakthrough infections’ extremely rare among vaccinated; studies suggest COVID-19 immunity is long-lasting: Coronavirus update for May 27, 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows “breakthrough infections” are extremely rare among those who’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what you need to know for Thursday, May 27.www.cleveland.com