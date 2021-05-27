Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rng#Ringcentral#M T Bank#Investment Analysts#Market Analyst#Stock Price#Rng#Sec#M T Bank Corp#Whittier Trust Co#Ifp Advisors Inc#Ringcentral Inc#The Thomson Reuters#Rosenblatt Securities#Keycorp#Ringcentral Office#Coo Anand Eswaran#Marketbeat Com#Thomson Reuters#Ringcentral Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 43.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Ashland Global comprises 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $121,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Economymodernreaders.com

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Boosts Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors accounts for about 1.7% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,934 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 490 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.32% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Technologymodernreaders.com

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fifth Third Bancorp Has $78,000 Stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vroom were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QURE. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Cut by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lincoln National Corp Acquires Shares of 10,383 CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Several other hedge...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Piper Sandler Downgrades First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Neutral

FMBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Private Management Group Inc. Trims Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 686,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,502 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for about 1.9% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $41,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases Shares of 1,994 GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Several other large investors have...