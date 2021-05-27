Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Short Interest Up 1,550.0% in May

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 1,550.0% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imrn#Short Interest#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Trading#Securities Trading#Trading Securities#Immuron Limited Lrb#Imrn#Research And Development#Hyperimmune Products#Immuron Daily Enter#Marketbeat Com#Immuron Stock#Trading Volume#Company#Hedge Funds#Featured Article#Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Up 45.6% in May

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the April 29th total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QURE. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Expands By 43.5%

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 255,500 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the April 29th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Up 43.9% in May

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the April 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 118.0 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

PINE has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Short Interest Up 40.6% in May

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the April 29th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,082 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of Independent Bank worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in May

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the April 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.0 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Up 44.9% in May

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 824,700 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the April 29th total of 569,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 113.0 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 514,400 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the April 29th total of 403,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,433 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,376 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 390,400 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the April 29th total of 310,300 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Increases By 29.3%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the April 29th total of 4,510,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Up 43.3% in May

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the April 29th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Expands By 42.2%

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the April 29th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,765,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 582,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.58% of Antero Midstream worth $21,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $287,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Moderna were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 663,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Commerce Bancshares worth $771,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Royce & Associates LP Takes $6.92 Million Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 815,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.25% of Daseke as of its most recent SEC filing.