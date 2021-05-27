TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$129.00
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$106.38.