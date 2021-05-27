Cancel
TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$129.00

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$106.38.

www.modernreaders.com
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to C$41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CBWBF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.05.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SDE. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.64.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target Raised to GBX 230

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConvaTec Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 205.80 ($2.69).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Berenberg Bank Raises Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 220

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 296 ($3.87) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 207.70 ($2.71).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given a C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$19.00 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.71.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.79.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$4.25

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Kelt Exploration to C$4.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.03.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the April 29th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Saputo (SAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Saputo (TSE:SAP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect Saputo to post earnings of C$0.40 per share for the quarter. Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$41.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$31.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$39.27. The company has a market cap of C$17.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.02.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EZJ. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).
Businessmodernreaders.com

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 274 by The Goldman Sachs Group

VOLV.B has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 260 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 228.30.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target to C$19.45

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IPPLF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.
Technologymodernreaders.com

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jennison Associates LLC Has $442.69 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,131 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $442,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$93.00

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CSFB lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$82.44.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 299,300 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the April 29th total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Target Price at C$14.85

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.85.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 663,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Commerce Bancshares worth $771,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.