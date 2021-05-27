5 Things To Do This Weekend, Including A Fashion Exhibition And A Musical Revue

One of my first jobs was working in the fragrance department for a company called Aramis, which at the time encompassed perfumes from DKNY, Tory Burch and Michael Kors. My favorite scent to spray and show customers was always Love Relentlessly by Tory Burch. One of the events I selected for this weekend is an exhibit by the prominent designer herself, which will juxtapose museum artifacts from the Hancock Shaker Village that inspired her new line. Other events that’ll fill up your calendar on this long weekend are a painting workshop, a festival and a musical revue.