Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

5 Things To Do This Weekend, Including A Fashion Exhibition And A Musical Revue

By Magdiela Matta
WBUR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of my first jobs was working in the fragrance department for a company called Aramis, which at the time encompassed perfumes from DKNY, Tory Burch and Michael Kors. My favorite scent to spray and show customers was always Love Relentlessly by Tory Burch. One of the events I selected for this weekend is an exhibit by the prominent designer herself, which will juxtapose museum artifacts from the Hancock Shaker Village that inspired her new line. Other events that’ll fill up your calendar on this long weekend are a painting workshop, a festival and a musical revue.

www.wbur.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tory Burch
Person
Michael Kors
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Revue#Folk Music#Long Weekend#Musical Theater#Musical History#Folk Art#Festival#Performance Art#Dkny#Speakeasy Stage Company#Social Activism#Make Shift Boston#Shaker#Quaker#Plymouth#Beauty#Artworks#Museum Artifacts#Artist Sumeya Ali#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion
Related
Theater & Dancegreensboro.com

WATCH NOW: 7 things to do this weekend of May 21

With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, the Cone Denim Entertainment Center reopens with live music. Find more live music at The Blind Tiger, and music and good eats at Food Truck Friday Grooves. And don't forget Dance Project's Move Together Mini-Marathon and a Downtown Greenway celebration.
MusicAlliance Review

Outdoor market, live music, new film on list of things to do this June

Each month, About magazine Editor Kelsey Davis will share some fun for the senses, featuring something to see, something to hear, something to taste, something to do or a mix of those. 1. Something to Do: Saturdays at the Square. Head to Oakwood Square Plaza from 10 a.m. to 3...
Festivalcapefearweekend.com

Cape Fear Weekend Planner: 7 things to do this weekend

Don’t Miss Out On Weekend Events. Join Our Email List. The long-time favorite event will features great concerts, a parade, car & track shows, arts and crafts, and all kinds of family fun all surrounding one of North Carolina’s most kept treasures – the beautiful White Lake in Bladen County. Friday schedule – 8 a.m. Rotary Golf Tournament at Vineyards Golf Course, 6 p.m. Classic Car Cruise-In, 6 – 9 p.m. Music at Goldston’s Beach.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 8 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

While the number of in-person events is starting to increase, the list of activities in and around Dallas this weekend is a reminder that things are not back to normal yet, with a handful of them still going the virtual route. This weekend will feature several theater productions, comedy from an A-list name, and outdoor opera, theater, dance, and movies.
Columbus, OHcolumbusnavigator.com

Navigator Weekender: The 13 Best Things To Do This Weekend Including A Dino Safari, Pop-Up Markets, And A Memorial Day Parade

After more than a year, we’re officially bringing back the Columbus Navigator Weekender. With vaccinations on the rise and COVID-19 cases in Ohio declining, we thought Memorial Day weekend would be the perfect time to bring back one of our favorite weekly postings. We love connecting our readers to fun events around the city and we’re so excited that we can start to get back to normal.
Jacksonville, FLFlorida Times-Union

Live music, art festival, bull riding: Top five things to do in the Jacksonville area this weekend

Things are gonna be rocking at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre this weekend. On Friday, Americana stars Old Crow Medicine Show play at 7 p.m. Tickets are $59.50-$84.50. Saturday, classic rockers Blue Oyster Cult and Mark Farner's American Band team up for a show at 6 p.m. Tickets are $77.50-$157.50. The weekend wraps up Sunday with St. Paul & the Broken Bones at 7 p.m. $57.50-$87.50.
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

The Best Things to Do in Pasadena This Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is here — but it’s not back, per se. It’s sorta kinda much more like Memorial Day is supposed to be (remember last year? It was completely unmemorable). Don’t forget: health restrictions are still in place until June 15. Here in Pasadena, there’s lots to do compared to last year. We’ve gathered tons of them in a brilliant To Do List published for you below.
Beauty & Fashionshorelinemedia.net

iHeart Fashion at Music Awards

Brandi Carlile, Gabby Barrett and Ava Max discuss their fashion choices for this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards. (May 28) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/f5d3b31f652b43b4a3d1baea0e15b3fb.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

11 things to do in the Seattle area this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out this list of recipes, book recommendations, outdoor activities and more. Hungry for a post-vaccine road trip? Take a food tour of the Columbia River Gorge area with these recommendations. If you’re getting the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend, you might also be...
Designers & Collectionshouseandhome.com

Discover The Homi Fashion & Jewels Exhibition

The HOMI Fashion&Jewels exhibition is dedicated to the dynamic world of fashion accessories. Discover upcoming trends, beautiful accessories and trendy jewels while rubbing shoulders with prominent figures in the fashion industry. Participants can visit Milan’s many boutiques and network with producers, jewelers and fashion designers. From September 18 to 20, immerse yourself in this collaboration of Italian and international designers and unique products.
Designers & Collectionsiconeye.com

Fashion designer Nicholas Daley creates immersive, music-filled exhibition

Return to Slygo at London’s NOW Gallery celebrates the menswear designer’s Jamaican-Scottish roots and love of music in a multi-sensory installation. London’s NOW Gallery, located on Greenwich Peninsula, has opened an immersive exhibition dedicated to the creativity and passions of young menswear designer Nicholas Daley. Return to Slygo celebrates London-based Daley’s Jamaican-Scottish roots and his passion for music in an installation that reflects the designer’s core values of community, culture and craftsmanship.