Saputo (TSE:SAP) Upgraded to Buy by Desjardins

By Gary Stephens
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other analysts have also recently commented on SAP. CIBC upgraded shares of Saputo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.88.

