Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Price Target Lowered to C$9.46 at Fundamental Research

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.71.