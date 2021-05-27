Cancel
Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Given a C$28.00 Price Target at CSFB

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities reiterated an action list buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$32.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.55.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SDE. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.64.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to C$41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CBWBF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.05.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$4.25

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Kelt Exploration to C$4.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.03.
Industrymodernreaders.com

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

EVK has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.21 ($36.72).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Berenberg Bank Raises Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 220

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 296 ($3.87) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 207.70 ($2.71).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

5/20/2021 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. 5/20/2021 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EZJ. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target to C$19.45

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IPPLF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Scotiabank

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.63.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the April 29th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Up 44.9% in May

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 824,700 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the April 29th total of 569,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 113.0 days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given a C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$19.00 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.71.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.76

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.76 and last traded at C$17.72, with a volume of 151330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.45. Several equities analysts have recently commented...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$93.00

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CSFB lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$82.44.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price target on Relx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price target on Relx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,407 ($31.45) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,977 ($25.83).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Target Price at C$14.85

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.85.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$42.00

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.26.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $32,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CNST. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Receives $4.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.18.