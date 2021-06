In the past year we’ve seen how important science communication is for people on a massive scale. In the last year, we all have learned about masking and mRNA-type vaccines. One really important part of science messaging is illustration, making visuals of science concepts. That includes everything from showing an anatomical model of skin to the charts and graphs of COVID-19 infections. These illustrations help to make sense of the science, and even hopefully engage a person into learning more. I reached out to two designers, John Barnett and Marnie Galloway, who have illustrated science concepts in books and articles.