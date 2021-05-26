Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Best cruelty-free makeup brands

By Anjana Rajbhandary
Allentown Morning Call
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesting makeup products on animals is an ugly side of the beauty industry. We want to use safe products, but that shouldn’t come at the expense of animal welfare. Thankfully, many cosmetics companies are committed to ethical practices when it comes to animals and the environment. Choosing cruelty-free products is a socially responsible way to be kind to the planet and its creatures. Whether you are looking for an affordable, high-end or clean (non-toxic) makeup, there is a cruelty-free brand for you.

www.mcall.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Skin Tone#Clean Skin#Organic Makeup#Beauty Products#Skincare Products#Peta#Ulta Beauty Reasonably#Consumer Reviews#Ulta Beauty Available#Urban Decay Cosmetics#Llc#Bestreviews#Credo Beauty#Tribune Content Agency#Space Nk#Skinstore#Cruelty Free Makeup Faq#Makeup Products#Vegan Makeup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Amazon
Country
China
Related
MakeupByrdie

Jenna Lyons Just Showed Us a Brand New Way to Wear Glossier Makeup

If Glossier’s new Ultralip is like the cashmere sweatpants of lipstick (ultra-comfy and fit for every day), consider LoveSeen lashes the matching sweatshirt. The super-chic lash brand—created by fashion icon Jenna Lyons—pairs with Ultralip like a glass of rosé and a charcuterie board on a hot summer day. With styles...
Makeupbestproducts.com

The 15 Best Setting Sprays That’ll Lock Your Makeup in Place for Hours

Warmer weather is swiftly approaching, and our makeup is starting to sweat off just thinking about it. Luckily, our editors were prepared and tested the best makeup-setting sprays on the market, and your new favorite is definitely on this list. Taking your final step beyond a setting powder, setting sprays...
ApparelFashion Gone Rogue

Eyewear Brands With The Best Styles

Perhaps more than any other accessory, eyewear is the most important to get right. Compared to other articles of clothing and accessories, certain types of eyewear simply do not work too well with other people. The type of eyewear that you should try to pull off really depends on what you do and what kind of personality you have.
MakeupPosted by
Womanly Live

Our Pick: The Best Makeup Setting Sprays Of All Time

We all know the struggle of constant touch-ups, all in efforts to keep our makeup intact. But fret no more because, with a setting spray, you can nail your beauty looks and make them last much, much longer. It’s time to simplify our beauty routines by incorporating fewer and innovative...
New York City, NYByrdie

Oribe: Brand Review and Best Products

Many haircare brands boast "salon-quality" products—but what does that actually mean? There are lots of salons, after all, that probably have entirely different definitions of "quality." Well, it definitely helps when you have a famed celebrity hairstylist behind your brand—in this case, the legendary Oribe Canales, who founded Oribe with...
Skin Careresidentpublications.com

Drumroll for the New PYT Beauty: Sustainable, Clean, and Affordable Makeup Brand

PYT Beauty, has undergone a complete makeover and has officially launched on Target.com and in Target stores as of this month! They relaunched in amazing sustainable packaging, added several new product categories, and even reduced their pricing, so that customers don’t have to choose between clean, sustainable, attainable and high performance– they can have at all since their products range from $12-$28.
Beauty & FashionHelloGiggles

The Best Asian-Owned Beauty Brands to Shop Today, Tomorrow, and Forever

There are so many things the beauty industry needs to thank the Asian community for. For starters, there's K-beauty, gua sha, celeb-endorsed snail extract, and wellness-as-beauty that stems from Ayurveda. Additionally, Asian founders have changed the industry by introducing the West to their cultures and sharing their expertise through their products and educational material on their brands' sites. It goes without saying that they deserve to be celebrated, highlighted, and supported—always.
Beauty & Fashionbeautypackaging.com

Canadian Brand Quo Celebrates Pride with Colorful Makeup & Packaging

It's almost that time of year—when beauty is rainbow-colored in honor of Pride Month in June. Canadian brand Quo Beauty is celebrating with a rainbow-themed cosmetics collection that includes both brightly colored makeup and packaging. Nail polish caps are decorated with rainbow labels, faux eyelashes are rainbow-colored, and a palette...
Hair CarePosted by
Womanly Live

The Best Black-Owned Hair Care Brands To Try

From giving your natural tresses a little extra TLC to letting you embrace your kinks and coils in all their glory, black-owned hair care brands are conquering the beauty front, and we couldn’t be more pleased!. Bad hair days are sometimes a result of all the harmful hair products we’ve...
Skin CareVegetarian Times

What You Need to Know About ‘Cruelty Free’ Beauty

Standing in the skincare and cosmetics aisle of any pharmacy or department store can easily make your head spin — not only are there countless brands, formulations, ingredients, and colors to choose from, but you may also be poring over labels trying to decipher which products are the most ethical and sustainable, too. Perhaps you’ve seen the bunny logo on a bottle of moisturizer, lip balm, or eyeshadow suggesting it’s a cruelty free beauty product — but what exactly does it mean?
Appareloutsidebusinessjournal.com

Poll: Which brand makes the best base layers?

This month, our industry-wide polls are all about apparel. Last week, it was puffy down jackets—this week, we’re focusing on base layers. Last week’s poll: Which brand makes your favorite puffy down jacket?. A good base layer is the backbone of any effective cold-weather setup. Outerwear is critical, sure; but...
MakeupMindBodyGreen

The 12 Best Micellar Waters To Remove Stubborn Makeup In One Swipe

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Micellar water used to be a little French secret, hidden among Parisian pharmacies like fancy drugstore treasure. But now? Options abound! All over the globe, you can find these nifty cleansing waters—keep one on your vanity as a makeup remover, in your bathroom as a gentle toner, or tucked inside your gym bag as a post-workout cleanser.
Economysmallbiztrends.com

Best Promotional Items for Your Brand

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Promotional items are useful items with a company’s name, logo or message designed and imprinted on them to increase brand awareness among consumers. Promotional items are a great marketing tool as they allow your brand to connect with consumers by engaging their senses. It is a form of advertising that allows consumers to interact with a brand on a physical level. And promotional products often create a more memorable brand experience.
Lifestylethemanual.com

The 7 Best Mattress-in-a-Box Brands

We all know sleep is important. In fact, we sleep roughly one-third of our lives away. There are so many things that can make us tired; our job, anxiety, traveling, insomnia, children, pretty much anything. Even the pesky sheets that don’t stay on the bed properly. It’s enough to keep a person up at night.
Apparelfavecrafts.com

Best Free Handbag Pattern

This is the Best Free Handbag Pattern we've come across so far! This is a perfect bag for every day; not too small and not too large. Since it's a lined bag, it feels substantial and won't tear at the first sign of actual use. You can use any number of fabrics for this purse so feel free to have fun with the design. We love a patterned purse that can be a focal point of an outfit! This tutorial is also budget-friendly. The blogger said that it took only about $7 to make!
Skin CarePosted by
Womanly Live

The Best Medical Skin-Care Brands To Try

Effective skin-care and good skin-care go hand in hand. If you’re looking for products that score high on efficacy and feature science-proven ingredients, perhaps it’s time to turn to medical skin-care brands. “Also known as cosmeceutical skincare, medical grade skincare is skincare that is targeted to specific medical conditions and...
New York City, NYPosted by
Womanly Live

7 Award Winning Beauty Products To Buy

Knowing what to shop and where to shop can make a world of difference in our beauty regimen. Heed some beauty advice from Allure readers, and shop the best formulas, including skincare, beauty, and hair products. There is no shortage of tried and tested products in the beauty space. However,...
Hair Caredrugstorenews.com

L’ange’s styler, brush dryer expand distribution to Ulta Beauty

L’ange Hair products are expanding their distribution channels. The Los Angeles-based company recently shared that two of its products — Le Duo 360 Air Flow Styler and Le Volume 2-in-1 Volumizing Brush Dryer — will be available on-shelf at all Ulta Beauty locations nationwide. “We performed some significant demographic analysis...
Shoppingbbcgossip.com

This No. 1 Bestselling Retinol Cream on Amazon Is Only $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Have you ever tried a new anti-aging treatment you were really excited about only to be immensely let down? A lack of results is one thing, but a lot of treatments have the tendency to leave skin red, raw, flaky and irritated. How do you find that perfect middle ground where you can actually get the results you want?