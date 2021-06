The national flag is considered a national treasure, a way to show your patriotism and what you believe in. It is a symbol of hope above everything else and a motivation to many. As a result, many people usually place flags at their homes or the office. It might be a way to advertise that the business is built on American values or a patriotic statement. You may also choose to fly a flag other than the national one. For whatever reason you need one, you can find a decent telescoping flagpole here.