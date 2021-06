As summer is upon us, we've been heading outside to dine al fresco with friends and family. If you've updated your outdoor space with seating areas and relaxing furniture, decorated with pretty fairy lights, and sorted out the BBQ - you may be keen to update your outdoor tableware too as you prepare to entertain guests. Outdoor tableware can also be used for picnics - so if you've got your waterproof picnic blanket and stylish hamper sorted - all you need now is to fill it. Reusable tableware which is break-resistant, lightweight, durable, easy to clean and as stylish as your indoor dinnerware is a must - so melanin, bamboo or sustainable organic wheat straw fibre plates are the best options for portable tableware sets. We've selected some of our favourites below, so now all you need is to fire up the BBQ or get sorting all the delicious picnic food...