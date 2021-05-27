Pick of the Day: 1957 Mercury Montclair with Turnpike Cruiser power
The Pick of the Day is a 1957 Mercury Montclair 2-door hardtop powered by a Turnpike Cruiser V8 engine, which was available for just two model years. When Dwight D. Eisenhower became president of the United States in 1953, one of his key achievements will forever be remembered as the launch of the Interstate Highway System. Exactly 65 years ago as of next month, the system was authorized thanks to the Federal Aid Highway Act of June 1956.journal.classiccars.com