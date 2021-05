No matter the cooking method, rice is generally easy to make. But if you're making it on the stovetop, it's harder to walk away and do other things, lest your rice end up burnt or soggy. That's exactly why recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge turns to her Instant Pot whenever she wants to make the perfect brown rice. "It's just easier, in my opinion, as you don't have to babysit your rice. The Instant Pot cooks it perfectly," she says. "I also like the fact that I can focus on a side [dish] and I don't have to be stirring two dishes at once."