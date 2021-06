Iran's government has approved the final list of candidates for that country's presidential elections. Voting day is coming right up June 18. Iran has a very short campaign period. Now, the slate is seven approved candidates. It gives the upper hand to hardliners. And this election could have an impact on relations between Iran and the U.S. and whether negotiations resume on the 2015 nuclear deal. There are ongoing indirect talks in Vienna focused on restoring the talks over the deal that now-former President Trump withdrew from. NPR's Peter Kenyon is tracking all of this from Istanbul.