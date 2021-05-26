The best sunscreen for daily use

Whether you’re choosing the best sunscreen for yourself or a loved one, the shelves will be stocked with a broad spectrum (and we don’t just mean broad-spectrum SPF) of sprays and lotions this summer. The multitude of brands and formulas can be confusing, but with a little bit of knowledge and direction, there are great UV protection options available for every skin type and situation (looking at you, coral reef divers). Everybody has different skincare needs and preferences, which may include the safest picks for little ones or environmental concerns. First and foremost, a premium sunscreen should protect skin from harsh UV rays, but there are some other important factors to consider when making your selection. From tattoo-friendly lotion choices to a dermatologist-favorite best face sunscreen, these are the best sunscreens to keep your skin protected all summer long.