Best dog strollers for under $100

You don’t have to spend a lot to get a great shampoo, even if you’re looking for one made without sulfates. The best drugstore sulfate-free shampoos all cost less than $15, and perform just as well as their salon-brand counterparts. Choosing the right one for you will come down to your hair type and hair concerns, since shampoos are very much not one size fits all. So, when picking out your new shampoo, consider what you’re trying to achieve: repaired split ends? More volume? Maybe you’re looking to combat persistent dandruff, or perhaps you’ve got a sensitive scalp and need a shampoo that’s free of fragrance as well as sulfates. You’ll find all of these options and more just ahead.