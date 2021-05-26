Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

How to keep dogs cool in the summer

By Kellie Speed
Allentown Morning Call
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the temperatures start to soar each summer, one of the biggest challenges with having a dog is ensuring your four-legged friend stays cool. In addition to having plenty of cold water readily available, there are other ways to ensure your canine companion’s temperature stays low to avoid overheating. From...

www.mcall.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Dog#Exercise#Hot Dog#Cool Water#Summer Heat#Summer Vacation#Amazon Our#Petco#French Bulldogs#Bestreviews#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Best Cooling Dog#Cool Comfort#Larger Dogs#Aggressive Chewing Dogs#Elevated Dog Beds#Best Swimming Pools#Foldable Swimming Pools#Heat Exhaustion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
News Break
Amazon
Related
Pets104.1 WIKY

It Will Cost You Around $13,000 to Own a Dog or a Cat

All those chew toys your pets love and those Halloween costumes your pets HATE BEYOND BELIEF really add up. A new study found it costs about $111 per month to own a dog or cat. That’s because of everything from food and toys to vet bills and medicine. And since...
PetsPosted by
GreenMatters

Why Do Dogs Like Belly Rubs So Much?

They say that you can tell how much a dog trusts you by how quickly they roll over and show you their belly. Proud dog lovers and amateur “dog whisperers” will undoubtedly latch on to this theory, but it isn’t the only explanation as to why dogs like belly rubs. There are, in fact, quite a few social, physical, and mental reasons why dogs show us their tummies. The answers might just surprise you.
ElectronicsWestport News

Cool Down This Summer with This Portable, Quiet Air Conditioner

Summer is almost here and whether you're continuing to work from home or you plan to head back to the office, you're going to need a way to stay cool. Of course, just cranking up the central air or relying on a bunch of fans aren't really the best solutions for your budget or for your actual comfort. Rather than install a window air conditioner or drive up your energy bill, consider investing in the TOSOT Portable Air Conditioner.
Petssantaclaritamagazine.com

Heat Stroke Keep Your Pets Cool and Safe

We see cases of heat stress and heat stroke every year. Every pet is at risk for developing heat stroke, but those at increased risk include pediatric, geriatric, and obese pets, dark colored or long-haired pets, and brachycephalic breeds (like Pugs, Boxers, and Bulldogs). Pets are obviously more prone to heat stroke on the very hottest days of summer but are also at higher risk in the early summer before they have had time to acclimatize to the heat. Pets that are experiencing heat stress often have been outside in high temperatures for too long without access to shade or cool fresh water, have been vigorously exercised, or have been in a car for any length of time. It is very important to realize how hot the interior of a vehicle can get and how quickly. It is never safe to leave a pet in a parked car. Even with the windows down, in 75-degree weather the inside of a car can reach 100° F in 10 short minutes!
Colorado StatePosted by
Power 102.9 NoCo

How to Keep Your Dogs Safe from Dognappers in Colorado

Just like so many people, my dogs are part of my family. My furry family members are everything to me and while Savannah and I rescued Koda and Gypsy, we truly are the lucky ones. But there is one story that has stuck with me since last year and it had to do with a couple who had their dog stolen from them at gunpoint in Colorado. Obviously, a very traumatic experience but there are a few things you can do to keep your pets safe.
ApparelPosted by
People

People Love This Lightweight Linen Apron Dress That Keeps Them Cool in the Summer — and It’s Only $36

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Lightweight, casual dresses are a summertime must-have for keeping cool and looking stylish. On warm days, don't underestimate the power of high-quality thin materials to ensure your outfit is ultra-breathable. Many shoppers love the $36 Goodthreads Linen Apron Dress that feels airy and looks way "cuter than expected."
PetsTampa Bay News Wire

How To Care for an Aging Dog

As dogs get older, much like humans, their bodies start to change. With an older body, your canine friend may no longer be able to go on long neighborhood walks or play fetch at the park. However, even as your dog ages, they still deserve to live a high-quality life. Read more about how to care for an aging dog.
PetsINFORUM

Tips to keep your dog healthy and safe outdoors this summer

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- As lengthier days tempt us with sunny skies and warm temperatures, the urge to get out and stretch our legs is upon us, and there’s no doubt our canine friends are feeling the itch to tag along as we resume enjoying all sorts of outdoor activities. With...
Petsbitchute.com

The Dogs Cool Gadgets

As much as you love your dog, you have to admit that having them tag along your trips can be difficult. They can possibly make a mess in your car, they may feel uncomfortable in the new environment or you worry that they may go off to the sunset in a foreign land and never come back. One way or another, you just know that one or more things would go wrong. So you need to be ready with dog supplies online and dog travel tips.
Pet ServicesPeople

This Best-Selling Topical Treatment Will Keep Your Dog Free of Fleas All Summer (and It's on Sale)

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Dealing with fleas and ticks is just part of being a dog owner. As warmer months approach and dogs spend even more time outdoors, it’s time to think of preventative measures for fleas and ticks. According to customers, the PetArmor Plus Flea and Tick treatment offers an affordable solution to dealing with pests.
HealthOccupational Health Safety

Keep Your Cool, Indoors and Out

Protecting your skin from the heat and sun is important not only outdoors but inside, as well. It’s time to face facts—everything on this green earth is getting hotter. 2020 tied the planet’s warmest year ever, joining 18 other record highs set since the turn of the millennium. By 2050, the number of dangerous heat days (a heat index of above 104) across the U.S. is projected to more than double from 20 to 58.
PetsPosted by
SPY

These Top-Rated Cooling Dog Beds Are the Best of 2021

Keeping your dog comfortable in warmer climates and seasons is easy with a cooling dog bed. The best cooling dog beds use gel or water to provide relief from the heat, helping to lower your dog’s body temperature quickly and effectively. An elevated bed can similarly offer a great deal of comfort by keeping your dog off the floor, providing more air circulation. However, with so many options out there, it can be hard to figure out which cooling dog beds are the best.
PetsAllentown Morning Call

How to train a dog with a shock collar

No matter how much you love them, a dog with bad manners is a disaster waiting to happen. Not only can they do extensive damage to objects in your home, but they can actually hurt people, and even themselves. If you are struggling with your poorly mannered pooch and nothing is working, here’s how to train your dog with a shock collar.
PetsMarconews.com

Everyone wanted a puppy when the pandemic began, but now those dogs are being returned

Adopting puppies was all the rage when the pandemic first began, but some people are realizing owning a dog is more than just a trend. Shelters across the country saw people flocking to their businesses with the goal of having a dog to keep them company while they began to work or attend school from home. But as people return to their offices or explore the outside world for the first time in a year, some pups are being left behind.
PetsPosted by
Newsweek

These are the Best Dog Collars for Puppies

As paw-rents, we always want the best for our dogs—especially when they're puppies and we've just brought them into our lives as our fur-ever friends. Just as different dogs deserve different kinds of care, puppies can—at times—require special attention. As any new puppy parent knows, this can mean everything from feeding our pups special food to puppy-friendly dog collars.
Animalscountryliving.com

Mites on dogs: How to get rid of mites on dogs

Are you wondering how to get rid of mites on dogs? Mites are tiny creatures — usually around a millimetre long — that burrow deep into your dog's skin causing irritation and inflammation. Mite infections in dogs can be incredibly contagious, with the eggs of the mites often transferring to other dogs.
Petsdogster.com

Why Do Dogs Dig in Their Beds?

Recently, I found a thick throw rug at a thrift store. I thought it looked like a warm bit of bedding that my dog could use for her nesting. I draped it over her two other blankets and carefully tucked it to conform to the shape of her bed. Next time I went to visit her, she’d removed the new cover, dragged it halfway across the room, and left it there. I found her curled up, sleeping on her older quilts.
Petscountryliving.com

Before & After: Pet owner turns empty garage corner into mini shower for dogs

One woman has transformed her empty garage corner into a mini shower for dogs — and it's the ultimate pup-friendly washing station. Zoe Marquis, who runs the home interiors account Home Stuff Only, wanted to give her two furry friends a practical place to shower. Muddy paws and rain-soaked coats might be a given after a dog walk, but this dedicated showering zone is what every pet owner needs.
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Toddler without hands gets a puppy without a paw: 'It's a beautiful thing'

Ivy McLeod is two years old and full of life and is eagerly waiting to bring home Lucky, the family's new pup. Ivy was born without hands and hasn't really started noticing that some people have hands while she doesn't. Ivy is a congenital bilateral transhumeral amputee. Ivy McLeod is a curious child and loves coloring. She holds the markers between her toes to draw. Her mother, Vanessa McLeod, knows it's a matter of time before Ivy notices the difference and asks her why. McLeod decided the best way to let her understand and celebrate that difference was to get her a puppy with a similar limb difference. She wanted someone Ivy could relate to, someone who she loved. That's how McLeod found Lucky and she was lucky to find the pup in their Vancouver, British Columbia neighborhood within a few short weeks since the search began.