Utah has attracted mountain bikers to its slickrock and singletracks for decades. Its unique and varied terrain is genuinely unparalleled. However, with more bikers hitting these famed flow trails and gravel paths each year, it's become more important to respect the top five rules of the ride to make sure riders are picking bugs from their teeth and not debris from their kneecaps. (Read: "Seven Must-Ride Mountain Biking Trails in Utah").