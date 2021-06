When you go into the hospital to have your baby, you are not allowed to leave unless you have a proper child safety seat in your car. This strict requirement is a good thing because little ones need extra support when in a car to keep them safe. Specialized child safety seats are used in children as old as 12 depending on how tall they are. The leading cause of death and serious injuries for young people is automobile accidents. There are more than 6 million crashes that take place every day in the United States and each day, approximately 90 people lose their lives in one of these tragic incidents.