NJ softball: Middletown South surges in Shore Conference rankings

Every week this spring, Shore Sports Network will be selecting the WindMill Boys Lacrosse Team of the Week based on its performance over the past week. The SSN Boys Lacrosse Team of the Week for Week 3 is Colts Neck, which went 3-0 and knocked off the No. 7 team in the Shore Sports Network Top 10 to continue its strong season. SSN was at practice on Tuesday to present the Cougars and head coach Keith Manara with a special framed Team of the Week certificate and a WindMill gift card.