Middletown, NJ

NJ softball: Middletown South surges in Shore Conference rankings

Asbury Park Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Donovan Catholic (18-1) – Last week No. 1: The top-seeded Griffins advanced to their third straight Shore Conference Tournament title game by shutting out Howell 6-0 in the quarterfinals and edging Middletown South 10-7 in the semifinals. Donovan Catholic will play Colts Neck in the final on Saturday and has won eight games in a row since dropping its first game of the season – a 4-2 loss to state-ranked Livingston in mid-May.

