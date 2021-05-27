NJ softball: Middletown South surges in Shore Conference rankings
1. Donovan Catholic (18-1) – Last week No. 1: The top-seeded Griffins advanced to their third straight Shore Conference Tournament title game by shutting out Howell 6-0 in the quarterfinals and edging Middletown South 10-7 in the semifinals. Donovan Catholic will play Colts Neck in the final on Saturday and has won eight games in a row since dropping its first game of the season – a 4-2 loss to state-ranked Livingston in mid-May.