Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cortland, NY

Cortland Weather Outlook: Thursday, May 27

By Drew M
cortlandvoice.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour Cortland County weather forecast for Thursday, May 27, 2021:. Northwest winds behind yesterday’s cold front will result in a cooler, less humid day. Clouds will mix with sunshine this morning before sunshine becomes predominant for the afternoon. No precipitation is expected, outside of perhaps a little early morning drizzle here or there.

cortlandvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cortland County, NY
City
Cortland, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Weather#Early Morning#Sun#Cold Front#Cortland Weather Outlook#Northwest Winds#Temperatures#Rain#Highs#Cooler Air#Clouds#Increasing Sunshine#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Broome County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 03:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Otsego; Schuyler; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Low temperatures between 33 and 36 degrees will result in widespread frost formation. * WHERE...Northeast Pennsylvania and central New York except for the Finger Lakes. * WHEN...Until 8 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Chenango County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Chenango, Cortland, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 21:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Madison The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Chenango County in central New York Central Cortland County in central New York Southern Madison County in central New York * Until 1215 AM EDT. * At 914 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cortland, Homer, Truxton, Otselic, McGraw, Cuyler, East Homer, De Ruyter, Munsons Corners, South Cortland, Deruyter, Mc Graw and Cortland West.