Jack Wilshere to be let go by Bournemouth

Jack Wilshere playing for Bournemouth (PA Wire)

Jack Wilshere will leave Bournemouth at the end of his short-term contract while the futures of long-serving pair Junior Stanislas and Adam Smith remain in doubt.

England midfielder Wilshere joined the Cherries in January and scored two goals in 17 appearances but his stay will not be extended.

Stanislas and Smith were offered new contracts last autumn and although negotiations continued throughout the season neither has agreed a new deal.

“Both players wished to keep their options open until the end of the season. The club remains in discussion with their agents,” said a club statement.

Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers returns to Tottenham after his loan spell, with forwards Rodrigo Riquelme and Shane Long heading back to Atletico Madrid and Southampton respectively.

Under-21 squad members Nathan Moriah-Welsh, Connor Kurran-Browne, Brooklyn Genesini and Ben Greenwood have all been offered contracts, while one-year options have been activated on Brennan Camp, Ryan Glover, Zeno Ibsen Rossi and Luke Nippard.

