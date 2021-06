Patios are a great place to entertain a small group of loved ones or to unwind solo after a long day. No matter the occasion, whether you're hosting guests or planning to enjoy a family meal, there's nothing worse than heading outside and being greeted by dirty, dingy patio furniture. But with outdoor sets made from everything from teak and resin to wicker and aluminum, it can be hard to know exactly how to clean and maintain your pieces. So, what is the best way to make sure all of these materials—whether in the form of a couch, table, chairs, or more—stay clean? Here, experts walk us through the process.