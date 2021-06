Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Is there some great stuff that we can look forward to over the next few hours?. Unfortunately, the answer that we’ve got to that question right now is a pretty-clear no. While we’d love for there to be more of Sam, Callen, Kensi, and Deeks tonight, we are actually done for the season. The earliest we would expect the series back with new episodes is in late September, thought it could be October depending on what CBS does with their schedule. Be prepared for an official announcement at some point when we get around to the summer.