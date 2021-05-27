Cancel
Celebrities

Nick Lachey wins The Masked Singer

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Lachey has won 'The Masked Singer'. The 98 Degrees singer was revealed to be Piglet after he triumphed ahead of Chameleon and Black Swan - who were Wiz Khalifa and Jojo respectively - on Wednesday's (26.05.21) season finale.

